Weekly Fresh Food Box Distribution Starts Friday Morning in Gering

Fresh food boxes for those in need will be available once a week beginning this Friday morning, Oct. 16, at the CAPWN Commodities Warehouse in Gering.

The weekly drive-thru style distributions at 940 Crescent Dr. will be on Fridays through December 18th, starting at 7:45 a.m. and continuing until the boxes run out.

Two households are allowed per vehicle, a member of each must be present, and staff will ask for hometowns and number of people in each family.

The effort to help families through the virus pandemic is part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.