class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491549 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Weekly Fresh Food Box Distribution Starts Friday Morning in Gering

BY Scott Miller | October 15, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Weekly Fresh Food Box Distribution Starts Friday Morning in Gering

Fresh food boxes for those in need will be available once a week beginning this Friday morning, Oct. 16, at the CAPWN Commodities Warehouse in Gering.

The weekly drive-thru style distributions at 940 Crescent Dr. will be on Fridays through December 18th, starting at 7:45 a.m. and continuing until the boxes run out.

Two households are allowed per vehicle, a member of each must be present, and staff will ask for hometowns and number of people in each family.

The effort to help families through the virus pandemic is part of the Farmers to Families Food Box program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: