West Nebraska Arts Center Boos & Brews: Witches Night Out

Tickets are on sale now for West Nebraska Arts Center’s annual fundraiser “Boos and Brews: Witches Night Out.” This is an adults-only Halloween beer tasting celebration that will be held Friday,

October 30th, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the West Nebraska Arts Center located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff.

Come spend some time in The West Nebraska Arts Center witch’s/ warlock’s layer. The exhibit on display will be The Art of Rubbish art exhibit, a group show, in the Main Gallery and Art in the Sky: Old West Balloon Fest art exhibit it in the Bronson Gallery. Sample a variety of beers and eat some spooky food. Halloween costumes, especially witches and warlocks, are encouraged, but not required – prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. There will also be a

dessert auction.

By supporting this fundraiser, you will be helping the West Nebraska Arts Center with building repair projects such as our facade, monthly maintenance, programming multigenerational classes & workshops, special events, and gallery exhibits. Due to Covid – 19 our membership, artwork sales and varies other parts of operations have suffered at the WNAC.

We want to provide a positive creative space for our community members and by attending our fundraisers we are receiving the resources that will help fuel our efforts to continue to pursue our mission. We are expecting additional funding from the Nebraska Arts Council that is being matched with the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. We have been encouraged to match this sum and would be grateful for any contribution our community can provide.

This event is sponsored by Main Street Market Wine and Spirits, Flowers on Broadway, Bob & Sue Van Newkirk and Thom & LaRita Van Boskirk.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased through Oct. 25th. The 2020 Boos and Brews fundraiser is an adults-only event. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted and I.D. will be required. Purchase tickets online at www.thewnac.com, visit the office at West Nebraska Arts Center, or call 308-632-2226. Cost is $20.00 for members of WNAC and $30.00 regular price.