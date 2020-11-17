class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497847 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

West Nebraska Blood Center Temporarily Moves to Hampton Inn & Suites

BY Regional West News Release | November 17, 2020
Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the region and as an increased safety precaution for Regional West patients and staff, West Nebraska Blood Center will relocate to a conference room at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Scottsbluff, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.

West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

The conference room is accessible through the hotel’s east entrance and is the first door on the right.

Everyone, including patients, visitors, providers, and staff, are required to wear a mask, and are screened when entering any Regional West facility. Those with respiratory symptoms are denied entry and referred to Regional West’s offsite Respiratory Clinic.

