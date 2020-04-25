Westco Awards 2020 Scholarships

WESTCO is pleased to announce 12 area scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 WESTCO scholarship program, from nine high schools within the WESTCO trade area. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

Recipients include:

Madison Adam of Alliance High School. Madison is the daughter of Alex and Natalie Adam and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Agribusiness.

Emily Carpenter of Scottsbluff High School. Emily is the daughter of Ray and Katie Carpenter and will attend the Iowa State University to study Animal Science.

Brian Fenn of Torrington High School. Brian is the son of Douglas and Lisa Fenn and will attend the University of Wyoming to study Microbiology and Music.

Cora Frederick of Lingle-Ft. Laramie High School. Cora is the daughter of Jaron and Rebecca Frederick and will attend Baylor University to study Speech/Communication Disorders.

Kendall Haas of Southeast High School. Kendall is the daughter of Ken and Heather Haas and will attend Oklahoma State University to study Animal Science/Beef Management.

Storm Jespersen of Hemingford High School. Storm is the daughter of Darby and Autumn Jespersen and will attend Chadron State College to study Agricultural Education.

Cole Madsen of Chadron High School. Cole is the son of Justin and Carey Madsen and will attend Chadron State College to study Rangeland Management.

Alex Plog of Hemingford High School. Alex is the son of Scott and Mandy Plog and will attend Western Nebraska Community College to study Business Administration.

Haylee Umble of Mitchell High School. Haylee is the daughter of Levi and Amber Umble and will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha to study Elementary Education.

Elijah Walters of Alliance High School. Elijah is the son of Dan and DeEtte Walters and will attend Eastern Wyoming College to study Welding.

Payton Weber of Alliance High School. Payton is the daughter of Dave and Jana Weber and will attend Northeast Community College to study Nursing.

Tanner Whetham of Morrill High School. Tanner is the son of Shon and Cathy Whetham and will attend Chadron State College to study Animal Science/Ag Business.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.