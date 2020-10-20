WESTCO, CoBank award $20K grant to Gering High School FFA

The Gering FFA Program recently received a $20,000 grant on behalf of CoBank and WESTCO. The contribution was made as part of CoBank’s Sharing Success program. CoBank is one of WESTCO’s regional cooperative business partners, serving rural America.

“We are so pleased that WESTCO is taking part in the Sharing Success program,” said Tom Halverson, President and CEO of CoBank. “During this time of uncertainty, it is more important

than ever that we support our local communities. We are delighted to join WESTCO in support of the Gering High School FFA.”

FFA had been absent from Gering High School for nearly two decades. However the club was added this year, under the direction of Carrie Johns, and currently has a dozen members. The funds will be used to help with startup costs.

“Agriculture is a major employer and a way of life in western Nebraska. We are excited that Gering High School has added an FFA program for students interested in future careers in agriculture,” said WESTCO General Manager David Briggs. “We appreciate this opportunity to partner with CoBank in supporting our area youth.”