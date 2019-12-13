Western Farms Seed LLC Open House Showcases New Hemp Operation

Scottsbluff’s new industrial hemp operation has the potential to be a huge economic driver in the Valley and beyond, and on Thursday Western Farms Seed open their doors to the public for an open house.

In the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial hemp was removed from the controlled substance list… and this year Nebraska legalized hemp production for fiber, grain or CBD oil.

Western Farms Seed’s P.J. Hoene and Mark Johnson tell Rural Radio News about what happened from that point to bring them to where they are today.