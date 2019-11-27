class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423526 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Western Nebraska Hospital Attacked By Ransomware

BY Associated Press | November 27, 2019
Home News Regional News
Western Nebraska Hospital Attacked By Ransomware

A North Platte hospital is investigating a cyberattack that officials say has not compromised patient information.

Great Plains Health says the ransomware attack became apparent Monday night.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security describes ransomware as a software designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid.

A hospital Facebook posting says some patient procedures and appointments have been canceled, but the hospital is continuing operations without email or other electronic communication.

Officials say paper records are being maintained.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments