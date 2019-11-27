Western Nebraska Hospital Attacked By Ransomware

A North Platte hospital is investigating a cyberattack that officials say has not compromised patient information.

Great Plains Health says the ransomware attack became apparent Monday night.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security describes ransomware as a software designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid.

A hospital Facebook posting says some patient procedures and appointments have been canceled, but the hospital is continuing operations without email or other electronic communication.

Officials say paper records are being maintained.