Western Nebraska Regional Airport Board Appoints New Member

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport board Wednesday morning appointed and welcomed a new board member to fill a vacancy created by the passing of former board Chair Don Overman in September.

Tim Gieschen was selected to fill the seat until the next election, and tells Rural Radio News that Scottsbluff has been his home base for around the past 10 years, and he has attended the board meetings for several years to become familiar with airport operations.

Gieschen is a pilot himself and flies a couple different aircraft out of the airport, and is also the Chief Financial Officer for 21st Century Equipment.

He said it’s one thing to get in the airplanes and fly and do all the exciting stuff, but taking care of the runways, the mowing and the lights are important also.

Gieschen said he’s happy to be able to do his part to make sure the facilities are maintained and available for the public and looks forward to serving on the board.

He also said with his flying he gets to see a lot of different airports and is hoping to be able to bring some ideas back to Scottsbluff. And if there’s something there that is best practice that they can implement that they are able to do that.