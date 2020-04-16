Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home Teammate Tests Positive for COVID-19

A teammate at the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home (WNVH) in Scottsbluff has tested positive for COVID-19, with further testing being conducted in coordination with Panhandle Public Health District.

In a news release from the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, officials say teammates at all four veterans’ homes have been completing screenings and having temperatures taken to check for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry of the facilities.

When the WNVH teammate indicated possible exposure to COVID-19 they were directed to self-isolate at home and PPHD was contacted to complete testing. WNVH is continuing to work with PPHD to screen and test any teammates and members who may have previously come into contact with the teammate who tested positive.

Protecting the health and safety of the members of the four state veterans’ homes, as well as the teammates who serve them, is a top priority for NDVA. The NDVA COVID-19 task force has been coordinating efforts in all four veterans’ homes to limit the chances ofcontact with the coronavirus.

Starting March 11, entry to the facilities was limited to NDVA teammates and medical professionals, who are required to complete a screening upon entry. A “virtual visitor” system has been put in placeto keep families connected while access for in-person visits is limited. All non-essential travel outside the facility was postponed and communal dining has been discontinued.