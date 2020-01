This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week hails from Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff.

5th Grader Abram Longoria, who was nominated for being kind, helpful and respectful, was surprised this week by PVC Associates Jodi Ruzicka and Katy Gompert.

Watch his segment now to learn what really makes this student a star, and click HERE to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.