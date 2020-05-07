Westmoor Pool In Scottsbluff Will Remain Closed For 2020 Season

In light of continued concerns regarding COVID-19 safety, the City of Scottsbluff has decided not to open the Westmoor pool for the 2020 swimming season.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told council members on Monday the Governor’s recommendation of mid-July for pool openings and the extremely difficulty in enforcing the proper social distancing during aquatic activities to ensure swimmer safety led to the decision.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through properly treated water. However, there is a definite concern the virus could be spread in the pool bathhouses, restrooms, on pool ladders, slides, and pool lounge chairs.

The move follows Alliance’s announcement at the start of the month not to open Big Blue Bay pool for the 2020 season.