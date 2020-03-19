Westmoor Principal Issues Snow Day Challenge to Students

One Scottsbluff Public School principal is proposing a unique way for his students to have a little fun while they practice social distancing while school doors are closed.
Westmoor Principal Bert Wright has issued a “Snow Day Challenge” to students and staff members.
The goal- send a picture or short video of a staff member or student doing something with the snow. It could be shoveling, sledding, building a snow fort, but no snowball fights!
Responses can be emailed to bwright@sbps.net, messaged through Remind, or on Twitter @WestmoorCats by the end of the day Thursday.
Wright says for each response he receives, he and his daughters will do two push-ups. He says if there is a 100% response rate, that would equate to approximately 1,000 push-ups.
His counter for students and their families would be a set benchmark for each response. Wright says families and students could chose to do one push-up or sit-up for each response, or opt to read a few pages in a book as well.
Wright says he’ll try to do some type of online challenge per week while school is in session.