WHP Trooper Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision

BY Dave Strang | November 1, 2019
photo courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries in an accident on Interstate 25 near Wheatland Thursday.

A release from the patrol says the trooper was stopped on the shoulder while assisting a stranded motorist at about 1 p.m. Thursday south of Wheatland when a commercial truck struck the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

photo courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol

The trooper was inside her patrol vehicle with her seatbelt fastened at the time of the collision.

The trooper was taken to Platte County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash caused the northbound lanes of I-25 to be closed for a time.

photo courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.

There was no immediate word on any citations being issued.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
