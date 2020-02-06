Widespread Influenza Prompts Friday Closing for Minatare Public Schools

With peak flu season getting into full swing, its effects are causing some local schools to be proactive to prevent further illnesses.

Minatare Superintendent Tim Cody says that school has been cancelled for Friday due to roughly 20 percent of the student body and a growing number of staff members under the weather.

“We just thought we’d take an extra day because it was Friday so hopefully we can get a little better come Monday,” says Cody.

He tells they ran ‘sick bombs’ last week in both buildings, and will have the custodial staff do a thorough scrub down tomorrow.

Cody says the flu has been rampant throughout the Valley, and Potter-Dix and Leyton have already cancelled school in the past few weeks due to similar flu activity.

The hope is that everybody can get well over the long weekend and have classes resume on Monday.