Widespread Power Outage Affecting Gering

BY KNEB News Staff | April 15, 2020
Hundreds of Gering residents are without power as crews work to restore electricity this Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. KNEB received its first notification regarding an outage in Gering, and many phone calls and emails ensued. Electrical Superintendent Doug Parker tells KNEB News a power pole near 10th and Country Club snapped, and crossed electrical lines knocked substations offline, causing the outage.

Parker says service was restored to one group of customers shortly after 7 p.m., and crews were working to get the remainder back online with pending repairs to one substation.

He was unable to provide an immediate estimated time for complete restoration of electricity to all customers.

