‘Wild Lights’ welcomes visitors to Riverside Discovery Center

A crisp evening welcomed evening strollers to the first night of the fourth annual Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.

“The nice thing about having Wild Lights is that the majority of it is outdoors,” said Anthony Mason, director of Riverside Discovery Center.

This year’s event will look a little different due to Covid-19 safety precautions. There won’t be any indoor activities, or carolers, like in the past this year. The Zoo will have lights and decorations in outdoor areas.

The bears, Smokey and Bandit, will also be out and about in the evenings and have lights surrounding their home to their water tower.

“This is great bear weather. It’s a perfect time to come and see them. They love watching people,” Mason said. “We have some lights over the top of the exhibit, which makes it a little bit easier to see the bears as they wander around and enjoy the holiday cheer.”

First State Bank is presenting Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center each weekend leading up to Christmas, Dec. 12, 13, 19th, and 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free for all Zoo members and $5 for non-members ages two and up. Each guest will receive a free pack of hot cocoa mix to take home courtesy of First State Bank, while supplies last.