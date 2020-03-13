Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Three Other NGPC Facilities Close Temporarily

The Wildcat Hills Nature Center south of Gering is one of four Nebraska Game and Parks facilities closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is temporarily closing four facilities from March 14 through May 31: Schramm Education Center near Gretna, the indoor Activity Center Building at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. The park grounds remain open to the public.

“The health and well-being of our staff and customers is our highest priority,” Commission Director Jim Douglas said. “We are being cautious during this ever-changing time, and we are committed to keeping staff and customers as safe as possible. At the same time, we want them to enjoy the state’s many outdoor opportunities.”