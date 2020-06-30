Wildcat Hills Shooting Complex, Nature Center to Re-Open

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is announcing the reopening of several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state, including popular destinations just south of Gering.

The Wildcat Hills Shooting Range will open July 1, while both the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy will reopen July 6.

Visitors to offices, interpretive centers, education centers, nature centers and indoor events are temporarily required to wear a face mask.

Additionally, Game and Parks will begin hosting some educational and naturalist programs on a limited basis. Contact the park or check the outdoor calendar at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for scheduled events.

Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.

Additional facility openings include:

Most Nebraska state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen July 4. Pools will open with limited hours and operate at reduced capacity. Hours of operation can be found at OutdoorNebraska.org. The swimming pool at Niobrara State Park will remain closed. The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will open later.

On July 4, the paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks will reopen, as will the Owen Marina concessions and miniature golf at Mahoney.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln will reopen July 6. The archery range in the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex at Ponca State Park continues to be open.

Schramm Education Center and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park will reopen July 6.

State historical park interpretive centers also will reopen July 6. While the historical parks will be open some facilities may remain closed, including the Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center.

A list of all services opening on July 6 can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo .

Game and Parks is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis. For more information, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks .