class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482862 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

WING Drug Operation Nets Arrest of Scottsbluff Man on Three Felonies

BY Scott Miller | September 2, 2020
Home News Regional News
WING Drug Operation Nets Arrest of Scottsbluff Man on Three Felonies
Photo Courtesy SBCDC

A Scottsbluff man is facing three felony drug charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last November, December and January.

20-year-old Ethan Gompert was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, cocaine, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance, buprenorphine.

In court documents, investigators say Gompert sold cocaine to a cooperating individual in November and December 2019, with a total weight of more than 1.3 grams. Authorities also say during the third transaction, the suspect told the CI that the substance being purchased was generic fentanyl, and said “Don’t take it with alcohol, or it will kill you.”

The State Crime Lab report said there was not enough of the third substance to positively confirm what drug it was despite a package label on it at the time of the drug buy saying it was buprenorphine.

An initial court appearance for Gompert was set for Wednesday afternoon, with the preliminary bond set at $86,500 with a ten percent provision.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: