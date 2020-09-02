WING Drug Operation Nets Arrest of Scottsbluff Man on Three Felonies

A Scottsbluff man is facing three felony drug charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last November, December and January.

20-year-old Ethan Gompert was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, cocaine, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance, buprenorphine.

In court documents, investigators say Gompert sold cocaine to a cooperating individual in November and December 2019, with a total weight of more than 1.3 grams. Authorities also say during the third transaction, the suspect told the CI that the substance being purchased was generic fentanyl, and said “Don’t take it with alcohol, or it will kill you.”

The State Crime Lab report said there was not enough of the third substance to positively confirm what drug it was despite a package label on it at the time of the drug buy saying it was buprenorphine.

An initial court appearance for Gompert was set for Wednesday afternoon, with the preliminary bond set at $86,500 with a ten percent provision.