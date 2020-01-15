With Fischer’s Support, USMCA Advances Out of Senate Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At today’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) voted to advance the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The agreement passed the committee by a bipartisan vote. The full Senate is expected to vote on the agreement tomorrow, sending it to President Trump’s desk for signature.

Senator Fischer spoke on the importance of the agreement to Nebraska families, ag producers, manufacturers, and businesses.

Senator Fischer’s full remarks:

“Mr. Chairman, and fellow members of the committee:

“When I travel across Nebraska, I hear directly from our families, ag producers, manufacturers, and businesses about how important the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement would be.

“Let me explain specifically how this deal brings economic certainty to our state.

“Agriculture is the economic engine of Nebraska, and the USMCA is critical for farmers and ranchers.

“Currently, Canada and Mexico receive 44 percent of Nebraska’s total exports.

“In 2017 alone, our state sent nearly 900 million dollars of ag products to Mexico and nearly 450 million dollars of ag products to Canada.

“Agriculture trade between Canada and Mexico supports nearly 54,000 jobs in Nebraska.

“Importantly, the USMCA maintains and strengthens markets for corn and soybeans.

“It also allows U.S. beef producers to continue to grow their exports to Mexico – which have risen 800 percent since NAFTA was first ratified.

“In 2018 alone, Nebraska exported over 250 million dollars of beef to both countries.

“According to Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports, our state’s 6.4 billion dollars in agricultural exports in 2017 led to nearly 8.2 billion dollars in additional economic activity in our state.

“But let’s not forget that the benefits of the USMCA extend far beyond our farm and ranchland.

“Nebraska’s manufacturers rely on America’s neighbors to the north and south, and a modernized trade deal means good-paying manufacturing jobs for our state.

“More than 300 Nebraska manufacturing firms depend on exports to Canada and Mexico.

“These manufacturing jobs tend to be full-time, pay high wages, and offer major opportunities for workers.

“In 2018, Nebraska exported $6.5 billion in manufacturing goods to the world—and $2.2 billion of that went to Mexico and Canada.

“The USMCA represents a bipartisan agreement that will benefit Nebraska families and all of the American people.

“It’s high time to unite around this common-sense trade deal and push the USMCA over the finish line.”