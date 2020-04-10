WNAC Partners with Der Topfer Gallery & Studio for Curb-Side Pottery

West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Der Topfer Gallery is pleased to present Curb – Side Pottery.

We thought we would give people something to do while they are quarantined in their homes. This is a free event. If you can donate $5 that is awesome! If a donation is not possible, we would still like you to take part in this fun activity! Curb – Side Pottery starts Saturday, April 11th at 8am. Go to West Nebraska Arts Center, 106 East 18th Street Scottsbluff, Ne 69361, to pick up a pound and a half of clay. Pick – up will be available till 10am.

Each clay bag will have a number assigned to it. It is very important that you keep this number with the clay. This is how we will know who it belongs to. If you lose the number, the clay will not be fired. After clay pick up you will have a week to create whatever your heart desires. Then on Saturday, April 18th drop off your clay at Der Topfer Gallery and Studio, 1211 3rd Ave Scottsbluff, Ne 69361.

Once there it will be properly dried and fired. Stephanie at the West Nebraska Arts Center will post when the clay pieces have been fired and are ready to be picked up. She will post on Facebook and on the West Nebraska Arts Center website. Rod Clause will post the same information on Der Topfer Gallery and Studio website.

When you take the ceramic home, you can use any medium to decorate the ceramic. Rod Clause will have demonstration videos on the West Nebraska Arts Center & Der Topfer Gallery& Studio Facebook and website. He will be teaching how to make small hand-built projects.

The drop-off and pick-up exchange will be very safe. The staff will be using gloves, plastic, and masks to ensure protection. We want everyone to feel comfortable with this event. If you have any questions, please call 308-632-2226 or email us at steph@thwnac.com, michele@thewnac.com.