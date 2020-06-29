WNCC Admissions hosting Zoom sessions for prospective students

The Western Nebraska Community College Admissions department has scheduled three Zoom meeting sessions to help answer questions and help prospective and future students navigate the admissions process.

The Zoom sessions are scheduled for 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 30; 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 8; and 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16.

Students can join the Zoom session to learn more about the admissions process, financial aid, campus safety, and ask any questions they have about the Fall 2020 semester. Each session should last around 30 minutes.

“These Zoom sessions are a great way to interact with prospective students while following social distancing guidelines,” WNCC Admissions Director Gretchen Foster said. “Applying to college, especially in the current circumstances, can be intimidating, so we want everyone to know that we are here to help in any way possible.”

To RSVP to one of the sessions, go to wncc.edu/admissions-aid/visit- campus . When registered, students will receive an email from the Admissions team that includes the Zoom link.

Classes for the Fall 2020 semester begin Aug. 17. Applying to WNCC is free and can be completed online at wncc.edu