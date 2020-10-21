WNCC Career Pathways & Advising to Launch New Podcast Mini-Series

Western Nebraska Community College’s Career Pathways & Advising (CP&A) department has partnered with the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce to launch a new podcast series Thursday.

The podcast, “Framing Your Future,” will feature local professionals providing tips on how to prepare for a career, hot trends in the area, how to avoid pitfalls, and much more.

Tonya Hergenrader, WNCC career pathways & advising director, said that the idea of a podcast was brought up so students and the community could still have the opportunity to hear from local business leaders, despite not being able to host the annual Chamber Business After Hours event because of COVID-19.

“We wanted to come up with a creative alternative to the Business After Hours networking event we’ve hosted in the past,” Hergenrader said. “We wanted something that would showcase local opportunities and be accessible to everyone. So, the podcast idea was born”

The podcast is scheduled for five episodes, each last 20-30 minutes. The podcast dates are as follows:

* October 22

General Overview – what to expect

*November 19

Health Sciences

*January 21

STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics)

*February 18

Technical Trades

*March 18

Business/Finance

The first episode, titled “Finding Your Path to Possibilities,” features George Schlothauer with ESU 13 and Lori Marquez with the NE Department of Labor. The duo will answer questions submitted by WNCC students and alumni.

A link to listen to the podcast will be available on the WNCC CP&A webpage.