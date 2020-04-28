WNCC, CSC Partner To Offer Shared Services To Panhandle Communities

Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College signed a collaborative partnership, the Panhandle Advantage, between the two institutions to better serve the communities of western Nebraska.

The partnership provides seamless transfer opportunities for students in select academic programs, as well as shared advising efforts, and scholarship opportunities. Currently, students pursuing degrees in Elementary Education and Business Administration are already ensured an easy transfer process from WNCC to CSC through the Panhandle Advantage.

“By working together, WNCC and CSC are able to support students with a clear pathway and, because of the workforce connection, this collaboration is especially meaningful for our communities,” WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simone said. “There are great careers available in the Panhandle for graduates of these first two programs, which is exactly why business administration and elementary education were chosen.”

With the use of online, Interactive Video, and face-to-face classes, WNCC students can secure their associate degree at any of its three campuses. At CSC, a bachelor’s can be almost entirely completed using the same blended technologies, with the exception of the student teaching component for Education degree seekers.

“The Panhandle Advantage provides unprecedented access to high-quality, affordable, and accessible educational opportunities from Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State throughout our region and beyond,” said Chadron State College President Dr. Randy Rhine. “Learners can obtain the education they desire and maintain the advantages they have come to enjoy by living in the Nebraska Panhandle.”

Over the course of the next year, CSC and WNCC will continue to use the model in place for the two existing programs, Elementary Education and Business Administration, to expand the list of academic programs offered through the Panhandle Advantage. Additionally, the two colleges will seek other ways to partner through shared resources, as well as workforce and economic development initiatives with the ultimate goal of keeping Nebraska students within Nebraska.

The Panhandle Advantage allows a student to receive a high-quality education right here in the Panhandle for a fraction of the price at other institutions.

For more information, visit www.csc.edu/advantage/ or go.wncc.edu/advantage.

There are also opportunities to back this venture through financial support. If you’re interested in donating to either the WNCC Foundation or the Chadron State Foundation, visit http://wncc.edu/give or https://www.csc.edu/foundation/donate.csc.