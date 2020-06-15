WNCC Re-Opens Campus to Public Access June 15

Western Nebraska Community College, in following guidance and support from state officials, is opening all three campuses to the public Monday, June 15.WNCC will resume its regular business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday. Visitors on the Scottsbluff Campus will only be allowed access through the Welcome Center main entrance, all other doors and buildings will remain locked.

Employees will begin returning to campus in a phased-in approach, with the goal to have a full staff by July 13. Because staffing may be limited until then, visitors are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment whenever possible.

“WNCC is extremely excited to re-open its doors to the public and continue serving our Panhandle communities,” WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simone said. “This has been a difficult time for all and we are here to help in every way we can.”

While on campus, WNCC is asking the public to follow social distancing directives and practice good personal hygiene by washing their hands often and staying home if they feel sick. WNCC, in turn, will continue to clean and sanitize high traffic areas and provide extra hand-sanitizing stations on each campus. Facemasks are strongly encouraged.

Buddy’s Books & Bistro and the Learning Commons on the Scottsbluff Campus will be available to the public; however, the weight room and residence halls will remain closed.

“We remain thoughtful and flexible on how we accomplish getting students, faculty, staff, and the public fully back on campus,” Simone said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our plans accordingly in concert with guidance from our local COVID-19 Unified Command team and state officials.”

For more information and updates on WNCC’s re-opening plan, visit wncc.edu/campus-safety/covid-19.