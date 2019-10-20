WNCC Music and Theatre Programs Present ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

Tickets are on sale for Western Nebraska Community College’s fall musical, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Actors from the WNCC Music and Theatre Departments have come together to tell the comical tale of Pseudolus, a clever slave in Roman times, as he tries to scheme his way to freedom by winning the hand of the beautiful, yet dim-witted courtesan, Philia, for his master, Hero. Mistaken identities, love potions, and befuddled old men come into the picture as well.

“Roman warriors, star-crossed lovers, slaves who want their freedom, what more could you ask for in a musical?” Francesca Mintowt-Czyz, WNCC’s theatre instructor and musical director said. “You get all this and more in ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.’ More than 20 actors from the Music and Theatre Departments at WNCC have come together to tell this story, where, through this collaborative rehearsal process, these mad characters are brought to life.”

The fall musical will be the first official WNCC performance in the new Judy Chaloupka Theater. The show opens Friday, Nov. 1 and runs to Sunday, Nov. 3. Friday and Saturday feature evening performances starting at 7:30 p.m., in the Judy Chaloupka Theater. The Sunday matinee is set for 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Kelley Bean Box Office in the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center on the Scottsbluff Campus. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; or from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tickets may also be purchased with the WNCC Performing Arts Season Pass. With the season pass, advanced ticket notice and preferred seating to events is available. Pass holders will receive 10 percent off all additional WNCC sponsored Performing Arts events, including speakers and performers from around the region.

The Performing Arts Season Pass is available for purchase online at wncc.edu, or by contacting the WNCC Foundation Office at 308-630-6550 or foundation@wncc.edu.