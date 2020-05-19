WNCC Preparing for Fall On-Campus Learning as Summer Classes Start May 26

Western Nebraska Community College is moving forward with plans to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester. Due to the unpredictability of COVID-19, WNCC officials are approaching the fall semester with caution and a focus on the safety of students, faculty, staff, and the general public.

“As we approach fall, our number one concern remains the safety of everyone in our communities,” said Dr. Carmen Simone, WNCC president. “Reopening our physical campuses will be done through a step-wise process, and in concert with the guidance of our local COVID-19 Unified Command team.”

While WNCC facilities currently remain closed to the public, the college is open for business, and employees are slowly transitioning back to campuses.

Summer classes begin May 26, and with the exception of a limited number of face-to-face courses in career and technical fields, all other summer classes will be taught online.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to start the fall semester as we normally would,” said Simone. “I know I can safely say for all of us at WNCC, we’re really looking forward to seeing all of our students on campus again soon.”