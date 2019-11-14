WNCC President Finalists Interviewed By Board of Governors

The Western Community College Board of Governors were deliberating Thursday afternoon after interviews with the two finalists for the Western Nebraska Community College President’s post.

After touring the campus Wednesday, Dr. Timothy Alvarez and Dr. Carmen Simone spent about 50 minutes each Wednesday evening at WNCC’s Harms Center in a public forum. Around 120 people were in attendance and at least another 145 watched through online streaming as the pair answered questions from the public.

The Board of Governors are expected to announce a president-elect by the end of the month, although that announcement may come sooner.

A third candidate, Dr. Denise King, withdrew from consideration prior to Wednesday’s campus visits.