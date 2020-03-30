WNCC Shifting Spring Commencement Ceremony to Alternative Delivery

Due to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County, the Class of 2020 at Western Nebraska Community College will celebrate their commencement ceremony differently this year.

In lieu of a physical ceremony, this class will receive a unique package that includes a graduation tassel, diploma cover, program booklet, alumni pin, and other special gifts to help commemorate their time at WNCC.

“We are so proud of our 2020 graduates for taking the challenges of this semester head on and still completing all the requirements to successfully graduate,” WNCC President Carmen Simone said. “Although we are disappointed that we can’t celebrate with our graduates in person, we still want them to know how happy and excited we are to see all their hard work come to fruition. Congratulations, soon-to-be-graduates!”

Additional ceremonies, such as the traditional nurse pinning ceremony and the adult education graduation ceremony, are being postponed until later this year. Dates have yet to be determined.