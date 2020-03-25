WNCC Shifts to Remote Operations; Employees to Work From Home

Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Western Nebraska Community College is shifting the remainder of its campus-based functions and services to remote operations.

Most faculty and staff will be working from home and visitors will not have access to buildings, effective at 4 p.m., Friday, March 27, until further notice. A limited number of essential personnel will continue to report for duty, but all other employees are encouraged to remain away from campus locations to promote the continued health and safety of individuals who must be onsite.

This move follows the recent conversion of most WNCC coursework to an online format, which was successfully launched on March 23. A handful of career and technical education classes will continue meeting onsite following strict social-distancing guidelines until it is no longer feasible to do so. These include automotive technology, aviation maintenance, collision repair & refinish technology, powerline construction & maintenance technology, and welding technology.

All currently scheduled campus events and lifelong learning classes are canceled through May 1. Future events will be re-assessed at that time. In the meantime, WNCC is exploring alternative delivery methods as a way to continue to serve our communities.

“While this is certainly an unprecedented situation, it is so gratifying for me to observe the commitment shown by our faculty and staff,” said WNCC President Carmen Simone. “They have risen to the challenge. My heart is filled with pride, gratitude, and deep admiration.”

The main college phone number, 308-635-3606, can still be used at this time, and calls and voicemails will be forwarded to employees working from home. Faculty and staff may also be contacted through email. An online directory is available on the WNCC website: www.wncc.edu