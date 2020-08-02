WNCC Students Receive Scholarships From Buckley Trust Grant

A group of 13 Western Nebraska Community College Sidney Campus students received scholarships recently from a $5,000 grant from the Thomas D. Buckley Trust.

Students who were awarded scholarships studied basic nursing assistant, aviation maintenance, criminal justice, business administration, and licensed practical nursing at WNCC over the last academic year.

Scholarships, which ranged from $7.50 to $658.01, are meant to aid WNCC students with tuition and fees.

“The support that the Thomas D. Buckley Trust continues to show for WNCC students in Sidney is remarkable,” says WNCC Financial Aid Director Sheila Johns. “These funds undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of our students, and we can’t thank the Trust enough for their generous support.”

The Thomas D. Buckley Trust is a private foundation created in memory of Thomas D. Buckley, a man who spent most of his life as a farmer in Chappell until his death in 1979. According to the official website, the trust “provides resources for the needs of eligible, tax-exempt organizations in the communities in the Panhandle of Western Nebraska and in Northeastern Colorado.”

The trust awards $20,000 annually to students who have graduated from high schools in western Nebraska and northern Colorado, and are currently enrolled in college seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree. To learn more about the Thomas D. Buckley Trust, please visit thomasbuckleytrust.com.

For more information about WNCC scholarships and financial assistance, contact the WNCC Financial Aid office at 308-635-6011 or email financialaid@wncc.edu.