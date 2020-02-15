WNCC to Host Criminal Justice Career Day

Western Nebraska Community College will host Criminal Justice Career Day, Wednesday, March 4 at the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff Campus from 9 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. Check-in for the event begins at 8:30 a.m.

Those interested in a career in criminal justice are encouraged to attend and RSVP to the event by Friday, Feb. 28, at wncc.edu/admissions/visit- campus

The Career Day gives prospective students a look into nearly every corner of the criminal justice profession, and provides them opportunities to ask questions and learn first-hand from professionals in the field.

Local law enforcement officers, correctional officers, victim advocates and other professionals will all be in attendance at the Criminal Justice Career Day.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a impressive group of professionals in different areas of the field attend this event,” said WNCC Criminal Justice Instructor Tiffany Wasserburger. “The students will really receive a full menu of career options within the criminal justice field, and will have the rare opportunity to learn and ask questions from true experts.”

Students working through WNCC’s Criminal Justice Studies program can earn an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies, an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Studies, or a Certificate in Criminal Justice Studies.