WNCC to Host Open Forums for President Finalists

Western Nebraska Community College’s Scottsbluff Campus will host the Presidential Finalists Open Forums in the Plex at the Harms Center this afternoon, and community members are invited and encouraged to attend the forums.

Each forum is scheduled for 50 minutes, with Dr. Timothy Alvarez starting at 1 p.m., and Dr. Carmen Simone at 2 p.m. The third finalist for the position, Dr. Denise King, withdrew her name from consideration.

Livestreaming of each forum is also available through any home computer, laptop, or mobile device, using the following link: https://livestream.com/WNCC/ President

Those watching via livestream and those in attendance will also be able to ask questions that will be relayed to the candidate.

The two candidates will be on the Scottsbluff Campus, Nov. 13, touring the facilities, meeting with students and employees, and participating in the open forum. On Nov. 14, the Western Community College Area Board of Governors will conduct individual interviews with the candidates.

A new president is expected to be announced in late November, with a start date of Jan. 1, 2020. Interim president Dr. John Harms will continue to serve in his role until the new president assumes office.