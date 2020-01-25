WNCC to Host Open House at Guadalupe Center

The Western Nebraska Community College Multicultural & Inclusion Office and Admissions will co-host an Open House Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff.

The Open House will provide an opportunity to learn about educational opportunities and resources at WNCC, including GED services, English as a Second Language classes, and the Summer Youth Academy. Attendees can apply and complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on the spot. Representatives from AIM Educational Opportunity Center and WNCC financial aid representatives will be available to answer questions and provide additional information.

The Open House, scheduled for 1-3 p.m., is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. Families are encouraged to attend. Face tattoos, coloring sheets, and balloons will be available for children.

For more information about the Open House, contact Maricia Guzman at guzmanm@wncc.edu or 308-635-6348. Guzman also has office hours at the Guadalupe Center, every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m.