WNCC To Receive Masks, Sanitizer, Other PPE from State

Western Nebraska Community College has been approved by the State of Nebraska to receive a large number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items that will aid in re-opening the college to in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

The Governor’s office has approved that WNCC will receive the following PPE:

16,540 surgical masks

16,540 nitrile gloves

6,616 containers of disinfectant wipes

4,962 cloth masks

83 hand sanitizer bottles

66 gallons of hand sanitizer

50 infrared thermometers

33 medical gowns

17 face shields.

“We are busily preparing for face-to-face instruction this fall and we are grateful to receive this equipment from Governor Ricketts and the State of Nebraska,” WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simon said. “We will put these items to good use as we work to create the best possible learning environment for our students, faculty, and staff.”