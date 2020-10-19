WNCC Updating Guidelines Due to Elevated COVID-19 Risk

Due to Panhandle Public Health District’s (PPHD) announcement that Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne counties joined Box Butte County in the “High Risk ” category for COVID-19 transmission, Western Nebraska Community College has updated COVID-19 related protocols for the Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Sidney campuses.

Until further notice, WNCC is encouraging the general public to call ahead and schedule appointments on campus as much as possible. Employees hosting visits or scheduling appointments with the public are encouraged to host these meetings virtually or over the phone if it can be done effectively.

On-campus events for students and employees can continue with careful consideration of WNCC protocols, but those events are not open to the public. This includes WNCC Athletics scrimmages.

WNCC has created a COVID-19 dashboard that displays active, recovered, and total case counts for students and employees. The dashboard is updated on Tuesday and Friday of each week, and can be found at wncc.edu/about-wncc/campus-safety/covid-19.

WNCC continues to encourage students, faculty, staff, and community members to monitor themselves for COVID-related symptoms, and stay home if they feel ill. Facial coverings are required on all three WNCC campuses, and patrons should continue to adhere to social distancing recommendations whenever possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid and any protocols or requirements are subject to change.