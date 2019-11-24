WNCC’s ‘A Very Valley Christmas’ to feature classic holiday tunes

Western Nebraska Community College’s “A Very Valley Christmas” is set to return to the Scottsbluff Campus, Dec. 6-7 at the Judy Chaloupka Theater.

In celebration of the season and the new Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, all three WNCC performing arts programs will be collaborating on the event, which is free and open the public. WNCC’s Instrumental Music, Vocal Music, and Theatre Arts programs will perform a concert of festive music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.

“This is our fourth year presenting ‘A Very Valley Christmas,'” Dr. Patrick Newell, WNCC choral activities director said. “We wanted this year to be special, so we are featuring a full orchestra for some of the selections. Our students and local musicians will be able to meet and collaborate with professional players from around the region. I think our audience will be in for a treat!”

This year, patrons will be treated to holiday favorites such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Sussex Carol,” tunes from the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “The Little Drummer Boy” performed by instrumental groups Fire in the Pan Swingers and Western Nebraska Winds, and the vocal music groups Collegiate Chorale and Varsity Vocalise. As always, anyone can join the performers on stage to sing the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Students of the Theatre Arts program will join the musicians for “Brother Heinrich’s Christmas, A Fable with Music.” The piece will feature students narrating and pantomiming the story of the origin of the lovely carol “In dulci jubilo” to the accompaniment of the choirs and the orchestra. Local oboist Gina Johnson will be a soloist.

“We are so excited to give the gift of beautiful music at the holidays,” said Newell. “The community gives us so much support all year round, and this free concert is one way that we say ‘Thank you.'”