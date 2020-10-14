WNCC’s Fall Play ‘Riptides’ to Premiere on YouTube

Western Nebraska Community College’s Theatre Arts department will present the world premiere of “Riptides” by Therese Ramstedt, Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. “Riptides” will launch the 2020-2021 Virtual Performing Arts season, and will be available to watch on the official WNCC YouTube

channel, free of charge.

“Riptides” is a creative and heartfelt investigation into Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Written by Ramstedt, the production was created collaboratively with WNCC students enrolled in the Scripts in Productions class last spring. The students helped write and create the story, build costumes, design the set, and hand-craft props. WNCC freshman Japheth Frey designed the lighting set and Roberto Avila III filmed the production. The show contains some strong language, and viewer discretion is advised.

“I am in awe of this first production of the fall semester because it is truly a reflection of the talents of our students,” WNCC Theatre Arts Instructor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz said. “‘Riptides’ is a product of this community, and I feel extremely fortunate to have worked with such a talented cast and crew.”

Ramstedt, the writer of “Riptides,” applauded the hard work and dedication that the students have shown as they bring her work to life.

“I have been so impressed by how the students at WNCC have embraced this piece so fully, their intelligent and measured reflections when giving feedback on the first draft,” Ramstedt said. “And, not least, how they’ve dived head-first (pun intended) into making theatre in a world where theatre as we know it currently doesn’t exist. For me, it is also inspiring that an organization is willing to invest in new and original work – which I think is crucial for theatre students to be exposed to. They are the ones to create the performances of the future, and creating this opportunity is all sorts of empowering.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all performances of the 2020-2021 Performing & Visual Arts season, including the “Fall Ball” and “Very Valley Christmas” will follow the virtual format of “Riptides” and air on YouTube. Since the pandemic began, Performing Arts programs have been producing a series of videos on the WNCC YouTube channel, titled “Fine Arts Friday’s,” and all productions for the year will be added to that playlist. Each show will premiere on Fridays at 7 p.m. throughout the fall and spring semesters. For the full performing & visual arts schedule, visit wncc.edu/performingarts.