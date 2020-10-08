WNCC’s Pawzitively Pink T-Shirts Support Festival of Hope

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and while Western Nebraska Community College has suspended their volleyball season due to the pandemic, the annual Pawzitively Pink campaign is still moving forward.

WNCC’s Amy Winters told KNEB News that people can still contribute to the fundraiser for Festival of Hope by purchasing a t-shirt. She says in the past it was always done in conjunction with a volleyball game. But with no volleyball until the Spring, they decided to just sell the t-shirts and donate the money to Festival of Hope.

Winters says hopefully next year it’s back to volleyball and they can have their big Pawzitively Pink theme and have their big night like it has been previously.

To purchase a t-shirt, visit go.wncc.edu/pawzpink or call Amy Winters directly at 641-5125. She says they will be taking orders through October 11th.