WNCC’s Virtual Homecoming Week Starts Next Friday

Western Nebraska Community College’s Homecoming will look much different than in years past, but students, employees, community members, and alumni will still be able to experience exciting activities throughout the week.

The events will be livestreamed on WNCC social media channels, or available via Zoom, allowing a safe way to tune in to the week full of events.

“The WNCC Alumni office is excited to host this year’s homecoming festivities,” Mary Sheffield, alumni relations & stewardship director, said. “Although, we aren’t able to host in-person events this year, our virtual events will allow alumni and community members to connect in way that we never have before. We would love to have students, community members and alumni join in for as many events as possible.”

The Cougar volleyball team will kick off Homecoming 2020 – Cougars in Paradise, at 4 p.m., Friday, October 16 with a livestreamed scrimmage, followed by the 7th Annual Alumni Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The WNCC Theatre Arts program will present the world premiere of “Riptides” by Therese Ramstedt at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The show is free to tune in, and will be available to watch throughout the weekend.

The Aviation Maintenance and Powerline Construction & Maintenance programs will be virtually highlighted on October 19, and October 20, respectively, on the WNCC Alumni Association’s Facebook page.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), national honor society, is once again hosting the popular Lip Sync contest, October 21 at 7 p.m. The event is open to WNCC students and staff, as well as community members. All acts need to be recorded and submitted to Amy Winters at winters4@wncc.edu by Friday, October 16. PTK’s Facebook page will host a live watch party. The top two finishers will receive gift cards sponsored by Bellevue University, and additional awards will be given out for best costume, crowd pleaser, funniest, best choreography, and Bellevue’s Best of Show.

WNCC Career Pathways & Advising will launch it’s mini-podcast series “Framing Your Future,” on October 22. The CP&A department, along with the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce will chat with local business owners, leaders, and industry experts to help answer questions about local jobs, workplace trends, and much more. The podcast will be available on the WNCC Homecoming page, wncc.edu/homecoming.

Finally, Homecoming 2020 will be wrapped up with WNCC’s Instrumental Music’s beach-party themed “Fall Ball,” which will air at 7 p.m., October 23.