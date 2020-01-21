WNRA Director Placed On Paid Administrative Leave

Unspecified allegations have led to a temporary suspension of Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s Executive Director.

Following an executive session during last Wednesday’s airport board meeting, Raul Aguallo was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the allegations.

Airport Board Chair Bob Unzicker told Rural Radio News that the allegations that were made to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, who turned the investigation over to the Nebraska State Patrol, given the Sheriff’s close ties to the airport and it’s director.

Unzicker said the board would make a decision on further action pending completion of the investigation.

Assistant Airport Director Cheryl Clause will serve as interim director during Aguallo’s absence.