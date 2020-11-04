Wolfe Wins Election to Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board

Dawne Wolfe will be the newest member of the Board for the Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

Wolfe received 6,583 of the 12,338 ballots cast in the race, giving her 53.1 percent of the overall tally, with Joe Nichols receiving 5,755 votes.

Both had advanced automatically from the May election, and Wolfe will fill the seat currently held by Tim Gieschen.

Gieschen had been appointed to the seat last November following the passing of then-board Chairman Don Overman. Gieschen did not file for the seat before this year’s primary.