Woman with Panhandle Ties Among L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Finalists

A Minnesota woman with ties to the Nebraska Panhandle is among ten women to be highlighted during the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth television special later this week.

Lindsey Wimmer, known as Lindsey Libsack when she lived in rural Minatare and graduated from Scottsbluff High in 1995, was selected for her work as founder and driving force behind The Star Legacy Foundation.

Wimmer and her family started the foundation following the stillbirth of her son Garrett in 2004, and finding out there was no federal funding of research despite some 24,000 stillbirths in the country every year.

Lindsey tells KNEB News the foundation brings together researchers, medical professionals and parents in an effort to prevent stillbirth and offers bereavement care, with 26 chapters now across the country.

She was nominated by foundation staff, but says she’s really just the public face for an organization full of great people. “It really is very humbling and maybe even a bit overwhelming to be getting that kind of publicity for something that, at the end of the day, I feel like I’m just doing my job as a mom,” said Wimmer. “This has always been my way of parenting Garrett, and continuing a relationship with him and our family. So, to see it grow into something like this is really special.”

Each of the ten women selected as finalists received a $10,000 grant for their organization, and the ultimate winner of the top honor will garner an additional $25,000 grant.

You can vote online for Lindsey once per day as the top Woman of Worth ahead of the program, which airs on NBC this Wednesday night at 8 p.m. eastern.