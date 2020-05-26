World War I Soldier From Minatare Honored For First Time

This Memorial Day there was a new veteran who was honored, despite having passed away nearly 100 years ago.

Fred Reisbich was murdered in 1921 by his landlord’s wife following a dispute over hay, and was buried at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare.

It wasn’t until about six months ago when Carolyn Mowry, who is on the cemetery board, did research on this case and discovered that Reisbich was a World War I veteran and served in the U.S. Army.

Veteran Service Officer John Brehm then got the ball rolling to get a new headstone placed for Reisbich at East Lawn Cemetery to indicate his service.

He says it’s important to make sure that the men who served our country are honored… even it it took 99 years to get it right.

“We just feel it’s important that they are recognized for their service and they get that recognition,” explains Brehm. “We do want to honor all the veterans that gave the sacrifice- even if they weren’t killed in service- they took up on their time- you know three or four years to be in the service.”

Brehm says in his 46 years as Veterans Service Officer, the only other instance where something like this happened was when a Civil War veteran’s grave was unmarked because the cemetery had his last name spelled incorrectly.