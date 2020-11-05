Write-In Candidate Gets Final Spot on Lyman Village Board

A write-in campaign proved to be successful in one Scotts Bluff County community this election season.

For the Village of Lyman Board, there were only two candidates names on the ballot for three spots; so of course Allan Thomas and Charles Starcher were elected onto the board.

But 68 votes were cast for write-in candidates, with Rocky Paul Robinson receiving 37 write-in votes, while LeRoy Goodro receiving 27 write- in votes.

In turn, Robinson ran a successful write-in campaign and has been elected to the third and final spot on the Village of Lyman Board.