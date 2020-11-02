Wyo. Governor Gordon Takes Steps After Possible COVID Exposure

Wyoming’s governor is taking steps after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a statement released from his office, Governor Mark Gordon said he was informed Monday that he had a potential exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting.

After he was notified, the statement says Gordon took a rapid test at the Laramie County Health Department, which came back negative for COVID-19, and was awaiting the results of a secondary test.

As a precautionary measure, and in alignment with CDC guidance, the Governor is currently self-quarantining for 14 days from the possible exposure, which would be until November 11.

Gordon said he appreciates the preventative measures taken by the hosts of the meeting.