class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Wyoming Air National Guard member hurt in Iraq C-130 crash

BY Associated Press | June 10, 2020
Home News Regional News
Wyoming Air National Guard member hurt in Iraq C-130 crash
MGN

A cargo plane crash in Iraq has injured a Wyoming Air National Guard member.

Wyoming Military Department and U.S.-led coalition officials say the C-130 crewed by seven Wyoming Air National Guard members had 26 passengers on board when it overshot a runway and crashed into a wall Monday at Camp Taji north of Baghdad.

Four people were hurt including the Wyoming Air National Guard member. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

U.S. military officials don’t suspect hostile activity but say they’re investigating.

It wasn’t a Wyoming plane despite having Wyoming Air National Guard for its crew.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: