Wyoming Air National Guard member hurt in Iraq C-130 crash

A cargo plane crash in Iraq has injured a Wyoming Air National Guard member.

Wyoming Military Department and U.S.-led coalition officials say the C-130 crewed by seven Wyoming Air National Guard members had 26 passengers on board when it overshot a runway and crashed into a wall Monday at Camp Taji north of Baghdad.

Four people were hurt including the Wyoming Air National Guard member. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

U.S. military officials don’t suspect hostile activity but say they’re investigating.

It wasn’t a Wyoming plane despite having Wyoming Air National Guard for its crew.