Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Bringing Mobile Food Pantry to Torrington

On Wednesday afternoon, Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon announced that she has mobilized her Wyoming Hunger Initiative to to specifically address challenges created by COVID-19 and help keep Wyoming residents fed.

First Lady Gordon launched a one-stop-shop for food resources in every county in Wyoming, and in addition, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be offering mobile food pantry sites starting next week.

A Torrington mobile food pantry will take place on Wednesday, April 1st at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, with pre-made boxes readily available for people as they drive through.

There is no application required, but recipients will be required to give their name, address, phone number and the number of people in the home.

The mobile food pantry will begin at 1 p.m. and people are not allowed to arrive early. Once the event begins, people will need to enter on the east side near the armory, and will then be directed on where to go.

Organizers say due to the high demand, they will be limiting one serving per car, and the event will run until 3 p.m. Wednesday.