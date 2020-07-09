Wyoming Governor: 10% Cuts Submitted, 10% More to Follow

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says state agencies have submitted plans for 10% budget cuts that could eliminate services for children

and the elderly and slash funding for mental health programs.

Gordon says another 10% cut across agencies and layoffs will follow as the state faces a steep declines in revenue. Revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction industries is down sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil and gas prices are low and coal production is down as people stay home and use less electricity, causing utilities to buy less coal. The result could be a $1.5 billion statewide budget shortfall by 2022.