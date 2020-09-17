Wyoming Health Authorities Announce 2nd Goshen Co. COVID-Related Death

A Goshen County resident who tested COVID positive and was being treated in another state has been added to Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

The Wyoming Department of Health says the older man died earlier this month after being hospitalized for treatment in another state following virus exposure within Wyoming, becoming the second such death among Goshen County residents.

WHD says it’s unclear whether the man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence.

Two other Wyoming residents, one each in Natrona and Park counties, have also passed away due to the illness, bringing the state total to 49.